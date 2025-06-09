Fiji-India partnership to boost farmers and rural communities

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry is set to strengthen support for farmers through closer collaboration with India.

This follows a recent meeting between Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta.

The two countries’ Joint Working Group established after the Minister visited India in January 2026, met last Tuesday to identify key areas for agricultural cooperation.

Discussions focused on practical support for farmers in sectors such as coconut, rice, cocoa, dairy, and sugar.

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India also expressed its willingness to extend the current bilateral agreement with Fiji for another five years, paving the way for continued technical support, knowledge sharing, and sustainable development initiatives that directly benefit Fiji’s rural communities.

Minister Tunabuna highlighted that this partnership will help enhance productivity, improve livelihoods, and provide long-term support for farmers across Fiji.