Fiji hosts key gender equality talks with CEDAW committee

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women will hold its first regional technical cooperation session in Fiji next week.

The session will involve exchanges with Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu, marking a major step in the Committee’s efforts to promote gender equality in the Pacific region.

This is the Committee’s first regional meeting outside of Geneva or New York.

Key stakeholders, including government ministers, civil society organizations and national human rights institutions will come together to discuss progress and challenges in implementing the CEDAW Convention in the region.

In a statement, Chair of the Committee Nahla Haidar reiterated the historic nature of this session, noting that it would deepen partnerships with Pacific Island countries and accelerate progress on women’s rights.

She also states that the Committee’s goal is to support the three State parties in meeting their obligations and encourage non-member States to ratify the Convention.

In addition to the country exchanges, the session will feature side events focused on gender-based violence, political participation, sexual and reproductive health rights and the impacts of climate change on women.

The session will be hosted at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and the University of the South Pacific, with remote access available for participants and observers.

The Chair will hold a press conference next week Monday at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

