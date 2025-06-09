Fiji honours late statesman Ratu Epeli Nailatikau

[File Photo]

Fiji is mourning the passing of former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, who died on Thursday evening, prompting tributes from people across the country.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu expressed her condolences in a Facebook post, describing the late statesman as “a respected leader, a distinguished chief, and a servant of the people whose life was dedicated to Fiji.”

She said many Fijians would remember Ratu Epeli not only for his years in high office, but for his humility and his ability to connect with ordinary citizens.

She added that his leadership was defined by a commitment to service above self, and that his presence brought reassurance during significant moments in Fiji’s history.

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Ratu Epeli was a former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and he served as President of Fiji from 2009 to 2015.

He later returned to public office as Speaker of the Parliament of Fiji, a role he held from 2019 to 2022.

Over a long career in public service, he also held senior roles including Deputy Prime Minister and Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2001 and 2006, and was widely regarded as an experienced diplomat and national leader.

Bainivalu extended her sympathies to his widow, Adi Koila Nailatikau, the Nailatikau family, the people of Bau, and all Fijians mourning his passing.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.