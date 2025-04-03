Fiji hit with 32 per cent US tariff

[File Photo]

Fiji and other Pacific countries will now face higher export charges to the US under newly introduced reciprocal tariffs.

Under the new policy, Fiji will face a 32 per cent tariff on its exports to the United States of America.

This in response to the 63 per cent tariff Fiji imposes on American goods.

Other Pacific countries will also see changes in their trade relations with the US as Washington moves to align tariffs more closely with what its trading partners charge.

US President Donald Trump announced the tariff adjustments during an event at the White House, where he declared the move as “Liberation Day” for American trade.

The policy aims to address what Trump describes as unfair trade practices, ensuring that countries imposing high tariffs on US goods face similar rates in return.

Nauru, Norfolk Island and Vanuatu will face the highest US tariffs at 30 per cent, 29 per cent and 22 per cent respectively as they impose steep rates on American goods.

Meanwhile, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will see smaller increases with tariffs set between 10 per cent and 20 per cent.

Other Pacific countries including the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands and Kiribati will have a 10 per cent tariff, matching what they charge on US imports.

The move is expected to impact trade relations between the US and Pacific countries with businesses and governments now forced to reassess their trade strategies in response to the increased costs.

