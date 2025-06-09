Fiji goes high-tech at borders

Fiji is tightening border checks as fears mount over the rise in methamphetamine-related crimes.

For the first time, all imported containers are being scanned using full x-ray technology.

Minister for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said this was part of stronger efforts to catch drugs and illegal items before they enter the country.

He also said that the government was working closely with development partners to stop these threats at the border.

Police are also shifting their crime-fighting strategy.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga again pointed out that dealing with drugs is no longer just a police issue, but a job for the whole country.

He states that the new Counter Narcotics Strategy focuses on cutting demand, stopping supply, and reducing the harm caused by drug use.

A new Fusion Centre will soon bring together the Narcotics Bureau, Police, Customs, and other agencies.

Its job is to share information quickly and stop drug networks before they grow.

The growing meth problem is now seen as a national security threat, forcing Fiji to act faster and smarter at the borders and beyond.

These issues were discussed during the Fijian Media Association Meet the Public and the Press event in Labasa.

