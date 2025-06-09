Fiji forms new Refugee Policy Task Force

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has formed a new Refugee Policy Task Force to guide the development of the country’s first national refugee policy.

This was announced by Minister for Immigration, Viliame Naupoto, during the 2025 Refugee Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue in Suva.

The task force brings together government agencies, civil society organizations, international partners, and the private sector to help shape a national framework for refugee protection.

Article continues after advertisement



Viliame Naupoto [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Naupoto says the initiative marks a significant step in institutionalizing refugee protection in Fiji.

“The establishment of the Refugee Policy Task Force and the development of Fiji’s first-ever national refugee policy will create a framework that strengthens protection and provides durable solutions. It will also help ensure that the asylum space in Fiji is safe, efficient, and compassionate.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Naupoto says the task force will also be supported by the newly signed Standard Operating Procedures for Refugee Status Determination between the Immigration Department and the UN Refugee Agency.

The SOP outlines clear steps and responsibilities in assessing asylum claims, offering transparency and certainty to those seeking protection.

The Minister says refugee protection is not just about policies and procedures, but about compassion and humanity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.