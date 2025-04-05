Fiji focuses on digital progress

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says Fiji is making progress in digital technology, however, there is still considerable room for growth.

As per the International Telecommunication Union’s ICT Development Index, Fiji is ranked 107th out of 176 countries in terms of ICT infrastructure.

Kamikamica states that while Fiji is one of the more developed economies in the Pacific, this ranking highlights the need for ongoing investment and enhancement of the country’s digital infrastructure.

He emphasizes that the digital economy is growing faster than global GDP, and the government is committed to ensuring that Fiji is well-positioned to fully leverage the potential of emerging technologies.

“We will continue to strengthen our cyber security posture and continue in our cyber diplomacy efforts and participate in and shape regional and global frameworks.”

Kamikamica adds that while our ranking indicates progress, we cannot be complacent and must continue to evolve.

The Ministry has launched its five-year National Digital Strategy 2025-2030, which will further assist in advancing the digital ecosystem and strengthening its technological capabilities.

