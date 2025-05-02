News

Fiji eyes reintroduction of key passenger data systems

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 2, 2025 6:27 am

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Immigration will include the submission in this year’s budget proposal, as Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record are essential tools for its operations.

Minister Viliame Naupoto stresses that this system will enable authorities to receive passenger details in advance, facilitating a swift screening process to identify individuals requiring attention while allowing others to pass smoothly through borders.

He adds that the system was in place in 2005 but has since been dismantled, necessitating its reintroduction.

“One of the tools for that is the API PNR, mentioned by the Deputy Prime Minister the other day, where you receive information about passengers coming in advance. There’s a process you go through, allowing you to quickly screen out those who require attention and let those who are clear flow through our borders.”

Naupoto further explained that the cost of removing illegal immigrants is typically borne by the individuals, their home countries, or employers.

When this is not feasible, the state intervenes; $100,000 was allocated for deportation in the 2024-2025 financial year.

He also adds that despite a data cleanup, the current system still encounters issues in detecting certain data.

He states that of the $100,000 allocated, $48,000 remains, and this has been largely depleted, with 20 prohibited immigrants currently being tracked, a situation likely to exhaust the remaining funds

