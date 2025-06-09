Fiji eyes new agriculture opportunities with Israel

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says opportunities to grow Fiji’s agricultural sector are taking shape, with Israel expressing strong interest in supporting the industry.

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel, says they stand ready to help where needed, noting that Israel has previously trained Fijians in agricultural development.

Israel’s agriculture sector is globally recognised for its high-tech systems that transform arid environments into productive farmland through innovations such as drip irrigation, desalination, and water recycling.

Article continues after advertisement

Haskel says it is not only the Israeli government but businesses as well that are stepping forward with assistance.

“It’s important to note that through these companies, there is a lot of training. Training to create local businesses, local agricultural businesses, and local farms as well.”

Israel is already helping Papua New Guinea strengthen its agriculture sector, and Rabuka says Fiji should take advantage of similar opportunities.

The Deputy Foreign Minister says PNG is now close to meeting its own agricultural needs with Israel’s support, and they want to help Fiji reach the same level of progress.

“It is an area we will continue to take advantage of. It is a great area for Fiji to develop not only for food security but the potential we have in Fiji but we have not fully used to the full.”

To further strengthen the partnership, Israel has also offered to expand agricultural internship opportunities for young Fijians, building on the success of the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute’s 10-month program at the Arava International Center for Agricultural Training.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.