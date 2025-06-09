Fiji eyes key sectors in India

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Fiji is eyeing to tap into innovative sectors in India such as medicine, agriculture, cyber security and e-governance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this during the India-Fiji Trade Cocktail recently.

Kamikamica says that India has emerged as a global leader in digital innovation, IT services, and technological entrepreneurship from which many can learn from.

“Fiji is watching and learning. We believe that digital transformation will be essential in unlocking economic diversification and product delivery and service delivery in Fiji”

Kamikamica states this is the reason why Fiji is partnering with India to improve digital public infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and enable e-commerce

The DPM adds that India has already supported Fiji through the establishment of ICP centers and capacity building programs.

He notes that going forward, they will welcome greater collaboration in the areas of cyber security, e-governance, Fintech, and skills development for Fijian youths.

