Fiji dives deep to protect ocean biodiversity

Fiji is partnering with National Geographic Pristine Seas to explore the hidden depths of its ocean territory, a bold step to improve marine governance and conservation.

Permanent Secretary for Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, says it’s vital to protect Fiji’s reefs, which defend coastlines, support local livelihoods, and attract marine tourism.

“We lack deep sea biodiversity data to underpin these proposals. Without hard evidence of unique habitats and species in our up seal plains and seamounts, the case for large-scale protection is harder to secure — both at Cabinet and, crucially, in village hall discussions.”

The six-week expedition will explore marine areas around Kadavu, Yasawa, and the Great Sea Reef.

Kelly Moore from National Geographic says specialized tools will help uncover deep-sea ecosystems and support future policy decisions.

Fijian officers will join the mission, gathering data to better understand the biodiversity both nearshore and offshore.

