Fiji Day celebrations embrace sense of freedom says Ali

Coordinator of the Fiji Women Crisis Centre Shamima Ali says that Fiji is celebrating Fiji Day with a sense of freedom after 16 years.

Ali says this despite ongoing concerns and challenges.

Ali called on Fijians to preserve the environment, end violence against women and children, promote gender equality, uphold human rights, democratic principles, and the rule of law.

She emphasized the importance of vigilance and accountability among citizens and leaders as the nation moves forward.