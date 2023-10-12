Fiji commitment to gender equality: Nadakuitavuki

[File Photo]

Women’s participation in the formal economy in Fiji remains significantly lower than men, making up only 34 percent of the labour force in Fiji’s economy.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Women and Children Eseta Nadakuitavuki while officiating at the opening of the Mauri Professional Caregiving Institute.

Nadakuitavuki says, according to Fijian women, traditional cultural and gender norms pertaining to women’s roles and responsibilities for domestic and unpaid care work are generally the reasons behind their limited engagement in the labor force.

She adds that in efforts to work towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal five the government has outlined strategies to eliminate gender inequality and discrimination, one of which is to support women who desire to pursue fulfilling employment and career advancement.

The Permanent Secretary also officially launched the websites for Mauri Professional Caregiving Institute and 6th Sense Event Management Pte Limited.