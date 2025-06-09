Fiji calls out high polluters

Source: Fiji Government

Fiji is urging urgent global action following a landmark advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on climate change.

The opinion, while not legally binding, offers crucial legal clarity for vulnerable countries, reinforcing that the climate crisis is a human rights and justice issue.

Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu said the ruling was a vital step toward climate justice, calling on high-emitting countries to act now.

“We’ll have to read the ruling earlier on how the mechanisms will apply on how those legal actions will be taken from one country to another that is emitting it. But the statement has been made by the judge.”

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener highlights growing public momentum ahead of COP30 and urges citizens to engage in shaping stronger national climate policies.

“But this is also a win for Pacific youth and stands as a testament to the power of young people. History will remember your resilience and grit in fighting this case all the way up. While this is a big moment of celebration, we must also remember that we have a long road ahead of us.”

Fiji is ready to collaborate with partners to ensure the court’s findings influence global decisions, including at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil.

