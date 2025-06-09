Fiji and India can partner on green energy: Mehta

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji is encouraging Fijian businesses and stakeholders to explore joint efforts in solar, wind, and sustainable energy solutions from India.

Suneet Mehta stated this during the India-Fiji Trade Cocktail event held in Suva recently.

Mehta said that Fiji and India are deeply aware of the threats posed by climate change and India’s International Solar Alliance reflects their commitment to clean energy

He adds that Fiji can greatly leverage expertise from India in climate-smart farming to address concerns raised by climate change.

“India has made strong advances in agri-tech, irrigation, food processing, and climate-smart farming. These are the areas which we can work together to improve yields and strengthen food security in Fiji.”

Mehta adds that with the right partnerships, they can bring efficient and sustainable technologies to support Fiji’s economic and digital transformation.

The High Commissioner encouraged partners to take bold steps to move collaborations forward into boardrooms and innovation hubs to further strengthen long-standing partnership.

