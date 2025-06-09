Fiji Airways loses millions to bird strikes

Fiji Airways Flight FJ450 [Source: RNZ]

Aviation authorities are ramping up efforts to reduce the growing threat of bird strikes, which have become a serious risk to flight safety.

In his ministerial statement this morning in Parliament, Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka stated that bird strikes endanger passengers, aircraft and operations.

He revealed 41 incidents were recorded last year compared to 33 in 2023 and 24 in 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

Most involved foreign bird species while others included owls, mynas and flying foxes.

One recent case involved Fiji Airways Flight FJ450 from Christchurch to Nadi on October 29.

The aircraft struck a flock of pigeons during take-off.



[Source: RNZ]

Skilled handling by the pilots ensured a safe landing despite damage to the nose, wings and engines.

Six dead pigeons were later recovered from the runway. The incident was reported to Fijian and New Zealand aviation authorities.

“Fiji Airports has developed a comprehensive wildlife management plan that incorporates best practices and international standards and established a wildlife committee to oversee monitoring and mitigation activities at Nadi, Nausori and other airports.”

Gavoka said bird strikes come with heavy financial costs. Last year, Fiji Airways grounded four Boeing 737 aircraft because of such incidents, costing an estimated $19.2 million.



Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

A separate engine damage case in January this year cost $4.8 million.

Birds are drawn to airports due to open drains, water sources, rubbish dumps and nearby fruit trees.

Gavoka said these attractants must be controlled to reduce risks.

He called for stronger land-use regulation, waste management and regular monitoring around airports.

Fiji Airports has a wildlife management plan that follows international standards. Measures include mapping bird habitats within five kilometres of airport zones using deterrent devices and training staff to manage risks.

Fiji Airways supports this by sharing real-time strike data, running DNA tests to identify high-risk species, and rerouting flights during migration seasons.

A new National Wildlife Hazard Management Committee for Aviation has also been approved by Cabinet. The committee brings together government, aviation and environmental agencies to coordinate prevention and ensure compliance with international standards.

Gavoka said global tragedies like the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people after a bird strike are reminders of why constant vigilance is needed.

He said Fiji was committed to keeping its skies safe and maintaining its reputation as a secure aviation hub in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.