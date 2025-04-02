Fiji Airways flight faces turbulence

[File Photo]

A Fiji Airways flight en route from Sydney to Nadi today experienced turbulence which resulted to minor injuries sustained by a guest and three crew members.

The national airline says the turbulence were severe.

It says the flight was met on arrival in Nadi by medical staff and assistance was provided to those affected.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that all other services continue to operate as scheduled.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.