Fiji Airways drops in 2025 Skytrax Airline rankings

[file photo]

Fiji Airways has fallen to 31st place in the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

This is a significant drop from its 14th place ranking last year.

The national carrier has also slipped in regional recognition, placing third in the Best Airline in Australia/Pacific category.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2024, Fiji Airways held the top spot, but this year it has been overtaken by Qantas, which now leads the region, followed by Air New Zealand in second.

The Skytrax Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious benchmarks in the global aviation industry, based on passenger satisfaction across various service and performance indicators.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.