Fiji Airways boosts regional connectivity

Fiji Airways aircraft [File Photo]

Fiji is stepping up efforts to expand regional air connectivity by actively exploring new regional routes in partnership with other Pacific Island nations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, states that their aim is to strengthen intra-regional tourism, cultural exchange, trade, and economic integration.

Gavoka says Fiji is becoming a key aviation hub in the Pacific, with Fiji Airways linking countries like Kiribati that lack direct international flights.

“It is deeply humbling to know that Fiji Airways serves as a sole air link connecting Tuvalu and Kiribati to the rest of the world. While these nations may not have direct international flights, they benefit from Fiji Airways extensive network which includes connections to major hubs in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.”

Gavoka states that discussions are underway to explore new air links to underserved markets such as American Samoa, Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, and the Wallis Islands.

However, Gavoka stresses that any new routes must be backed by strong business cases to ensure long-term sustainability.

He reaffirms that these efforts align with the outcomes of the Pacific Regional Aviation Ministers’ Meeting held this year, where leaders committed to building stronger and more sustainable aviation networks for inclusive growth.

