Fifteen-year-old keeps busy during school holidays

Fifteen-year-old Shane Ali chooses to spend his school holidays earning an honest living instead of staying idle.

Ali is once again working alongside his neighbour, selling pineapples and watermelons, earning around $30 a day.

He says he asks Kishan Chand whenever there is a school break if he can help out — and over time, it has become a tradition for him.

The 15-year-old says the money he earns helps support his family at home.

“The money I earn helps my family and gives me a sense of responsibility.”

Kishan Chand describes Ali as a dedicated young person, saying his commitment is clearly shown through his work ethic.

“Shane is hardworking and dependable. You can see his dedication every day.”

However, the pair say business has not been as strong as in previous years.

“Sales have been slower than before, but we remain hopeful for better days.”

Pineapples remain their best-selling item, and they are optimistic that sales will pick up in the coming days. KD. FBC News

