Fiber connectivity transforms Saivou and beyond

The village of Saivou and surrounding areas in Macuata will no longer walk or hike miles to get connected to the outside world.

This follows the commissioning of the Northern fiber connectivity project in Savusavu by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this morning.

In his address Rabuka acknowledged the board of Telecom Fiji and the company for its continuous support and development, particularly in remote communities.

He says this digital advancement will also support businesses in Vanua Levu.

The Labasa to Savusavu fiber connectivity will now provide high internet connectivity after the completion of the Labasa to Seaqaqa fiber last year.

PM Rabuka, while addressing villagers of Saivou through a video call, reminded them to make use of the opportunity and services, especially for educational purposes, and online businesses that will help them with economic opportunities.

He has also acknowledged the hardworking staff for all efforts put into the project day in and day out.

