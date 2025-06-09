FDB teams up with FMF EV to promote sustainable transport

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The Fiji Development Bank and FMF Electric Vehicle Limited have signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across Fiji.

The signing is a step towards promoting sustainable transport solutions and a transition to a greener, low-emission future.

FDB Chief Executive Officer Filimone Waqabaca says the partnership will help build confidence in electric mobility within the market.

He say the aim is to make electric vehicles accessible to individuals and businesses.

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“Our EV loan offering is part of this broader commitment designed to make sustainable transport more accessible and practical for everyday Fijians”

He adds that FDB will participate in EV exhibitions by offering guidance to customers on financing options

FMF Group Marketing Manager Maria Kumar says the collaboration is a step towards reducing emissions.

“Through this collaboration, we are enabling everyday Fijians- families, businesses and communities to take a meaningful step towards reducing emissions, lowering fuel dependency and embracing cleaner solutions”

The partnership promotes electric vehicles not only as a smart financial decision but also as a responsible step towards a sustainable Fiji.