FCOSS demands clear communication

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga states that Fijians deserve clear communication, not mixed messages.

She directed the comment towards Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and other members of Parliament who supported a pay rise for MPs.

Speaking during the launch of an online petition by FCOSS and the Fiji Public Service Association against the MPs’ pay hike, Catanasiga believes that the PM needs to get his office in order.

Article continues after advertisement

The Executive Director of FCOSS believes that inconsistency in communication undermines public trust and accountability.

“There has been conflicting messages from his office since day one, he needs to sort that out before giving the public mixed messages.”

She adds the people are speaking up now because they believe MPs do not deserve a pay increase, especially when many Fijians are still struggling.

“They should pay attention to the voices of the people who elected them into this offices, the workers have been crying out a pay increase, there has been very little urgency about that.”

In response, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that Fijians have every right to express their grievances on this matter.

“At the moment members of parliament are on a 20 percent pay reduction and they must first receive their full pay before the increase so I do not know if any of those other NGO’s and so on had a 20 percent pay cut during the COVID period and still are under that pay cut.”

Meanwhile FCoSS is also calling on the government to prioritize the plight of workers, urging that their needs should come first.