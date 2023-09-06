FCCC adjusts cement prices

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has conducted a review of the ex-factory price for Pacific Cement.

According to Chief Executive Joel Abraham, the General-Purpose Bulk Cement, which is currently priced at $361.85 VEP per tonne ex-factory, will see a reduction of $43.78.

Consequently, the price will decrease to $318.07 per tonne.

Furthermore, Abraham has also announced a price adjustment for the General Blended Bag Cement.

Currently priced at $379.58 per tonne, it will be reduced to $320.83 per tonne.

Abraham says these changes in prices reflect the commitment of the FCCC to ensure fair and competitive pricing in the cement industry.

“It is also important to note that where increases are forecast or where reductions need to be passed we have had a track record since the establishment of Prices and Incomes Board in the 1970s to pass this to consumers. We will not unnecessarily or unduly hold reductions not we will hold increases.”

Abraham says with these adjustments, consumers can expect more affordable prices for both General-Purpose Bulk Cement and General Blended Bag Cement.

He adds FCCC remains dedicated to promoting transparency and protecting the interests of consumers.