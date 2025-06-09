FBC gains from Guangdong’s support

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has formed a new partnership aimed at enhancing its technological operations.

Representatives from Guangdong Radio and Television in China visited the FBC broadcasting house today to donate equipment designed to improve public services.

Although the partnership was only established last year, it is already delivering tangible benefits to the broadcaster and its audiences.

Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of China in Fiji Wang Yuan says the donation forms part of China’s broader efforts to strengthen ties with Fiji, recognizing the vital role that media plays in fostering understanding between the two nations.

“I believe the donation from Guangdong will help FBC tell stories of our times including the stories of mutual respect and common development between China and Fiji.”

Wang has also reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Fiji, extending beyond media support to include wider development and economic collaboration.

For the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, Chief Executive Tarun Patel says this partnership will also be about showcasing the nation’s stories and opportunities to audiences across provinces such as Guangdong in China.

“We are hoping that we are also able to contribute to that with contents from FBC that will help Guangdong province see what a beautiful country Fiji is and when we have the direct flight between China and Fiji we will have more people from Guangdong coming to Fiji.”

The Chinese Embassy says Fiji and China’s 50-year relationship continues to grow stronger, a partnership reflected in the Chinese medical team currently conducting operations at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

