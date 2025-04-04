Fatiaki seeks input on election reform

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Electoral Law Reform Commission is calling on the public to take part in its consultations.

They have stated that community input was key to shaping a fair and transparent electoral system.

The Commission, led by former Chief Justice Daniel Fatiaki is tasked with reviewing three major laws; the Electoral Registration of Voters Act, the Political Parties Registration Act and the Electoral Act.

“This advertisement is a short one and its purpose is for me to invite you and urge you to please participate in our public hearings which begin next Monday.”

Fatiaki states the exercise aims to assess whether these laws effectively served voters and political parties while ensuring fairness in the electoral process.

He shared that he had come out of retirement for this role and was working alongside Professor Wadan Narsey, Deidre Brooke’s and Seini Nabou.

The team is expected to complete its review by the end of June.

Public hearing is set to begin on Monday at the Suva Civic Centre before moving to Korovou, Nausori, Vunidawa, Nasinu and Navua.

Sessions are planned for urban and rural locations to allow as many people as possible to participate.

Fatiaki urged Fijians to take advantage of the opportunity, underlining that discussions would be conducted in Fiji’s three main languages to ensure accessibility.

He said public feedback was crucial in building a more inclusive and effective electoral system.

The Commission viewed the review as a necessary step, with the government providing direction.

Now, Fatiaki said the focus was on the people, whose voices would help shape the future of Fiji’s elections.

