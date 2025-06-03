Farmers urged to value their role in nation-building

Former politician and cane farmer George Shiu Raj has called on sugarcane farmers to take pride in their contribution to the nation, describing them as the backbone of the country.

Speaking at the Ministry of Sugar Industry office, Shiu Raj emphasized the vital role farmers play not just in supporting their families, but in sustaining Fiji’s economy. He reminded farmers that their hard work reaches far beyond the fields.

“Remember, if you are a cane farmer, you are not living for your family, you are not assisting for yourself, but you are assisting for our beloved nation Fiji, because this is the backbone of our country,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

While acknowledging the value of other industries such as tourism, Shiu Raj highlighted that the benefits of sugarcane farming are felt more directly by grassroots communities, with cane payments circulating back into everyday households across the country.

He also encouraged farmers to uphold values of religion, honesty, and hard work, and shared his personal investment in the industry—not for personal gain alone, but to support farmers throughout the Western Division.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.