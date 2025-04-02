Farmers assured of fair cane payments

[File Photo]
The Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh has assured farmers that they will receive a fair payment for their harvest.
The Minister’s comments come after farmers raised concerns that the third cane payment of $12.22 per tonne is too low.
Singh says the payment follows the Fiji Sugar Corporation and Ministry of Sugar Master Award requirements.
He adds that the $12.22 per tonne paid in the third installment is similar to the average payment of the past seven years which is $12.90.
“So the farmers should not get upset about this. Yes, there is a bit of difficulty. They have to borrow from outside again to prepare for cane harvesting, but the government is assuring that the price of cane will be definitely above $100. Even if we get a shortfall from sale of sugar, I am pretty sure the government will do the top-up to bring it to about $100 a tonne.”
Singh also says some politicians are using the issue to create a negative image of the government.
Singh says additional support will be provided to ensure farmers get fair returns for their hard work.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.