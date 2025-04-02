Farmers assured of fair cane payments

[File Photo]

The Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh has assured farmers that they will receive a fair payment for their harvest.

The Minister’s comments come after farmers raised concerns that the third cane payment of $12.22 per tonne is too low.

Singh says the payment follows the Fiji Sugar Corporation and Ministry of Sugar Master Award requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the $12.22 per tonne paid in the third installment is similar to the average payment of the past seven years which is $12.90.

“So the farmers should not get upset about this. Yes, there is a bit of difficulty. They have to borrow from outside again to prepare for cane harvesting, but the government is assuring that the price of cane will be definitely above $100. Even if we get a shortfall from sale of sugar, I am pretty sure the government will do the top-up to bring it to about $100 a tonne.”

Singh also says some politicians are using the issue to create a negative image of the government.

Singh says additional support will be provided to ensure farmers get fair returns for their hard work.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.