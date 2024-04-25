Farmer challenges top forum agenda

Jiu Daunivalu

Market access, financial accessibility, diseases and lack of infrastructure are some of the many challenges faced by the 23 farmer organizations part of the Farmers Forum today.

Fiji Crop and Livestock Farmers Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu says these issues need to be addressed to help move the sector forward.

Daunivalu says planning is also an issue as farmers work to move from traditional to commercialized farming.

“You as a farmer, you have to clearly separate what is social obligation and what is non-commercial, it’s not like this, otherwise it will not be successful because that is the principle that you need to know the clarity of objective of why you are farming, for business or for subsistence.”

Active farming clusters, Ministry of Agriculture, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and Fiji Investment were among the organizations part of the two-day Forum.