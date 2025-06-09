Family values crucial in fight against drugs

Family time and values are critical as drugs and crime continue to harm individuals and destroy families.

This was the plea from the Turaga Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, while addressing the public at the Northern Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa.

Ratu Wiliame stresses that these challenges are evident across all communities and often trace back to the strength of the family structure and well-being.

He warned that the iTaukei community is at greater risk due to lifestyle choices, which can only be addressed by rebuilding strong family foundations.

“It has not only destroyed, but it has also shaken the very foundation of our community. We look forward to the next five or ten years in Labasa. Are we going to be a town where we see zombies, where we see people that are standing out there high on drugs? Do we want to see that here in Vanua Levu? I would not want to do that.”

He further states that in many families, mealtime often involves only the mother and children, and in worse cases, the eldest child is left to care for the family while parents are out.

Ratu Wiliame called on every family in Macuata and across Fiji to revisit and strengthen their family values for the betterment of the community and future generations.

Meanwhile, this year’s Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival is themed “Duavata for Everyone’s Safety & Fight Against Drugs,” and will conclude this Saturday.

