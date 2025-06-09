Faith groups should be frontline partners in new drug law

The proposed Counter-Narcotics Law must formally include faith-based organisations as frontline partners in prevention, protection, and rehabilitation.

Former Parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula says churches and religious bodies already serve where government systems cannot reach.

In his submission, Nawaikula stated that the fight against drugs should not be built solely around enforcement and penalties, but around protecting communities – especially children and villagers – with faith groups playing a structured role.

He says these organisations are deeply embedded in community life and are often the first to see early signs of drug harm.

Because of that trust, Nawaikula adds that these groups should be included in the legal framework as recognised partners in awareness, counselling, and rehabilitation.

He stresses that community protection must be the central pillar of the law, with schools and villages designated as narcotics protection zones supported by monitoring committees.

He proposes that faith leaders be included in these committees to strengthen early warning systems and intervention.

He also noted that many vulnerable people in rural areas are more likely to approach church leaders than state agencies, underscoring the critical role of faith institutions in recovery pathways.

Nawaikula explained that a law empowering faith-based organisations alongside government structures would better reflect local realities and strengthen the national response to the drug threat.

