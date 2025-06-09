Ex-Principal and teacher face corruption charges

The former Principal and Assistant Agriculture Teacher of Ra High School have been granted bail over alleged financial misconduct.

Sanmogan Naidu faces two counts of obtaining financial advantage, while Semi Voresara Nabalarua faces one count alongside Naidu.

It is alleged Naidu directed payment vouchers from the school’s Free Education Grant in 2020, receiving $4,000 he was not entitled to.

Between June 2019 and October 2020, both are accused of obtaining over $12,000 from the school’s Vocational Grant through false vouchers and cheque cashing.

State Counsel Ravinesh Lal said the first phase of disclosures was complete.

Resident Magistrate Timoci Qalinauci granted non-cash bail of $500 each with strict bail conditions.

