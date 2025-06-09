Ex officers further remanded

Four police officers who allegedly assaulted a man during a drug raid in Suva will return to court next Monday after their case was adjourned.

Officers Jekope Nakula, Maciu Tuira, Tokoni Nemia and Unaisi Naqiri are charged with repeatedly assaulting Stephen Serukalou O’Connor during a police operation at Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa in March 2024.

The prosecution alleges the officers unlawfully wounded O’Connor during the raid.

The matter was called before Magistrate Sufia Hamza.

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She adjourned the matter as the presiding Magistrate, Charles Ratakele, was unavailable.