Ex-inmate graduates

A former inmate who spent years in and out of prison today shared how he never imagined graduating from university.

Benjamin Raikadroka was among 46 individuals who received certificates from the Fiji National University under a Ministry of Youth and Sports program for vulnerable youth.

The 57-year-old said he was grateful for a second chance and urged others not to waste their potential.

“I was usually in and out of prison during my youth days, and I never once thought that I’ll be receiving a certificate from FNU one day. I am grateful to God and to the Ministry and FNU for this opportunity and for giving us another chance in life.”

The program supports those who once lived on the streets or faced hardship.

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru told the graduates their hard work has paid off and encouraged them to move forward with confidence and determination.

“Your hard work from day one has led to this successful outcome. Let us continue to move forward with the same dedication as we uplift and empower more young people. To the graduates, today you receive your certificates. But more importantly, you carry with you the belief that you can embrace the future with confidence, passion and determination.”

Saukuru said the Ministry was committed to empowering more young people through similar initiatives.

