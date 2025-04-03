EU supports Fiji’s Climate Change Act implementation

[ Source: The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service ]

The European Union Delegation to the Pacific and the Global Green Growth Institute have formalized a grant agreement to provide funding and technical assistance for the implementation of Fiji’s Climate Change Act 2021.

The agreement, signed in Suva, represents a joint effort to integrate climate action across all sectors of the government.

This aligns with the EU’s broader strategy to support Fiji’s ambitious climate goals, including its pledge for net-zero emissions.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert, says the agreement is part of the “Time to Act towards implementing the Climate Change Act” programme, valued at $32.3 million.

“This will empower Fiji to lead not only domestically but also regionally on climate change and moreover we also recognize the importance of inclusive participation through workshops, through consultations and through accessible resources. All sections of society in Fiji, be it private, public and civil are actively engaged in this endeavor jointly.”

Plinkert says EU along with its member states remain the largest provider of climate finance globally and is committed to working closely with Pacific partners.

She adds that EU provides other support to Fiji including investment in renewable energy projects and ecosystem-based adaptation initiatives.

Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu, says the scale and effectiveness of Fiji’s national response to climate change is directly determined by the financial and technical resources it can access.

“This budget support will support line ministries to progress climate change-related interventions aligned with the objectives of the Climate Change Act.”

He adds that this support will assist in developing guidelines, regulations, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance the Climate Change Act’s implementation across government operations.

Regional Director for the Pacific at GGGI Sakiusa Tuisalia says the future Climate Change Act is actually a legally binding framework that sets ambitious goals for mitigation, adaptation and resilience.

“Our support will focus on strengthening climate change division and enhance its capacity to address regulations, guidelines, consequential amendments, administrative processes and strategic changes to existing legislation under the review and engaging stakeholders, government, private sector and civil society across all sectors.”

The EU is also investing in renewable energy projects, including the Qaliwana and Vatutokotoko cascade hydropower development scheme which is aimed at accelerating Fiji’s transition to clean energy and reducing carbon emissions.

