Eliminating barriers to growth vital: Kamikamica

Fiji’s economic resilience depends on the success of small and medium enterprises, and removing barriers to their growth is crucial.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica during the launch of the 2024 National SME Awards.

He stresses the need to eliminate obstacles like limited access to funding and resources.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica. [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

Kamikamica also reaffirms the government’s commitment to supporting SMEs with the right tools and systems.

“We believe when MSME enterprises thrive, our communities prosper and our nation grows stronger together. With that in mind, the recent guarantee for $190 million worth of loans from the FDB un-derscores our commitment to this initiative.”

Kamikamica adds that they will continue to integrate digital solutions, ensuring businesses remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

