Eight police officers face criminal charges

In November, a total of 85 cases of sexual offences were recorded by the Fiji Police Force.

The 85 cases included indecent assault, indecently insulting or annoying any person, sexual assault, rape, abduction, and defilement.

Additionally, eight police officers were charged with various offences, including assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal intimidation, making off without payment, sexual assault, and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The officers charged were between the ages of 25 and 51.

Meanwhile, the force recorded a total of 214 drug cases last month.

Of the 214 cases, 209 involved the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, while 5 cases were related to the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

Regarding the types of drugs involved, 183 cases were related to marijuana, 29 involved methamphetamine, and 2 were related to cocaine.