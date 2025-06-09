Education

Ministry repurposes 600 secondary grads for primary roles

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 5, 2025 10:36 am

Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

The Ministry of Education has deployed 600 secondary school teacher graduates to teach in primary schools.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says this has been done because there is a surplus of secondary school graduates in specific subjects.

Over 390 primary school teachers will graduate from three institutions this year, and the ministry hopes to fill the remaining vacant positions.

Radrodro says the ministry is upskilling teachers through targeted training and professional development programs.

“Training modules have been delivered through the Fiji National University, focusing on child-centered teaching strategies, literacy and numeracy education, and classroom management tailored for younger learners. Secondary graduates teaching in primary schools are required to complete 80 units for the Graduate Certificate in Primary Education.”

Independent Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma questioned whether the ministry will upgrade the salaries of these teachers.

“The need for upskilling these teachers is important, but does your government have the finances to pay their salaries, upgrade them, and give them what they deserve?”

In response, Radrodro said the payment will be processed in the next payroll.

He adds that the ministry remains committed to supporting teachers and addressing their employment concerns promptly.

