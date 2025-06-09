Invest in teachers, not violence: Justice Nelson

Teacher training programs need to incorporate alternative discipline techniques, says Justice Vui Clarence Nelson, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of Samoa.

Justice Nelson was one of the panellists at the National Dialogue on Corporal Punishment.

He is calling on Fiji to adopt alternative methods of discipline in schools, emphasising that corporal punishment is not a solution to unruly or violent student behaviour.

Article continues after advertisement



Justice Vui Clarence Nelson. [Photo Credit: Samoa Observer]

He adds that teachers often face challenges in managing classrooms but are rarely trained in non-violent strategies to handle difficult students.

“We don’t train them in other forms of discipline. I believe we should. It should be part of teacher training courses to include other ways of handling problems in the classroom, including violent or unruly students”

Justice Nelson adds that equipping teachers with these tools benefits not only students but also parents and the wider community.

“You are there to teach them, not teach them to hit other people, or that violence is the solution. The alternative ways of teaching and parenting are really good tools we can use for teachers, parents, and even communities”

Permanent Secretary for Justice, Selina Kuruleca, says frustration and overcrowded classrooms often drive calls to return to corporal punishment.

“We must respond not with blame but with investment in our teachers and capacity building. Teacher training must bring back the heart of education. We must understand our children, which means putting developmental psychology, behaviour management, and restorative practices at the core of teacher preparation and ongoing professional development”.

Both Justice Nelson and Kuruleca stress that non-violent discipline and proper teacher training can build a culture of respect and accountability, helping children learn without fear.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.