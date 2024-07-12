E-ticketing vendor selected, new system to roll out soon

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that Vodafone Fiji has been chosen as the successful vendor for a new e-ticketing system.

Kamikamica says contractual negotiations are currently being conducted with bus companies and discussions are expected to conclude in the coming weeks.

He says the new system promises significant improvements including expanded payment options beyond the M-Paisa card.

Article continues after advertisement

“The new system will be a lot better than the former one. For example, you can use other forms of payment, not only just the M-Paisa card that’s a significant change, so you can use other forms of payment, that’s very positive. We also hope to roll it out to shipping, and maybe taxis and minivans as well. If that happens, we will capture the whole transport sector.”



Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

However, Kamikamica says cash payments will not be accepted.

“There are too many issues with cash. A good example is when they introduced e-ticketing it went from $60 million to $120 million. So there’s a lot of leakage that happens in the system. So we need to encourage everybody to use any platform. And hopefully we can go from there.”

Kamikamica clarifies that he wasn’t directly involved in the tender process and that Vodafone Fiji was selected based on recommendations from the tender committee, confirming their suitability for the project.