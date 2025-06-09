Lami duo granted bail in alleged police murder case

The two men charged with the alleged murder of police officer Peniasi Racagi were granted bail by the Suva High Court this morning.

43-year-old Keni Salawai and 20-year-old Jope Seniloli appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar.

State prosecutors did not object to bail but requested more time to file additional information.

Justice Goundar released the duo on a $1,000 bail bond and ordered them to reside at fixed addresses, which cannot be changed without court approval.

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They were also ordered to surrender their travel documents, maintain good behavior, and avoid interfering with witnesses.

Salawai must report to the Lami Police Station every Saturday between 6 am and 6 pm, while Seniloli is required to report to the Valelevu Police Station during the same hours.

The matter has been adjourned until May 8th for plea.