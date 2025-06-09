Duavata Carnival winners call for action

A rising drug crisis among young people has sparked a call for urgent action from the crowned winners of the 2025 Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival.

King winner Luke Caginitabale said too many young lives are being lost to drugs like methamphetamine and marijuana.

He said help was available and no one should face their struggles alone. Support is there from groups like Empower Pacific, Medical Services Pacific and the Fiji Red Cross who continue to offer care and guidance.

Article continues after advertisement

“You are not helpless, and you are not alone. There is always hope, and it comes from above, God. Please, let us say no to drugs and yes to life”

Queen winner Joana Divesi said life is precious and communities must stand together to protect it.

She urged families to check in on those fighting silent battles and to support one another in making Fiji a safer place.

The annual crime prevention carnival wrapped up in Labasa last night, with organizers praising its success in spreading awareness on crime, drug abuse, and safety.

In other results, Miss Labasa Chamber of Commerce Sarah Vosamana won First Runner-Up, Best Talent and Miss Personality.

Miss Northern Waste Management Losalini Veisa was named Second Runner-Up.

In the King category, Mr Northern Premier Music Samson Christopher placed First Runner-Up while Mr Tanoa Electric Viliame Lekai took the Second Runner-Up title.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.