Drug-linked properties remain restrained

[File Photo]

The Lautoka High today dismissed a strike-out application in relation to a restrained properties matter linked the tonnes of drugs.

The State had filed a restraining order application and a subsequent forfeiture application on the two properties worth $8.8 million comprising an area of 1293 square meters, a property and land comprising of 1157 square meters, in Denarau, Nadi, identified during a financial investigation as properties used to store the drugs.

The respondents in the matter are Denarau Fitness PTE LTD, Sam Amine, Rasha Kurdi and Mherina Ali Ahmed.

The matter was called today to hear the respondents’ strike-out application, however, there was no appearance or representation on behalf of the respondents.

Article continues after advertisement

The State moved to have the application dismissed and the same was granted by the Court.

The two properties remain restrained following orders granted by the High Court last year.

The State is seeking a final forfeiture order.

The matter has been adjourned to 24 April to hear state’s application.