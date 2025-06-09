DPP proceeds with Sharma cocaine case

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told the Suva Magistrate’s Court this morning that they will proceed with charges against a 40-year-old General Manager from Tamavua.

Shonal Sharma appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa this morning. Sharma, who was charged following the interception of a cocaine shipment sent from Brazil, has had his bail extended.

It is alleged that the consignment, addressed to Sharma’s company, arrived in the country on October 25, 2025.

The package, which was declared a “smoke machine,” was flagged as suspicious after being detected by a drug detector dog during inspection.

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Upon opening the package, officers discovered a white powdered substance hidden inside the device.

Preliminary tests confirmed the substance was cocaine, weighing approximately 640 grams.

Sharma is represented by lawyers Amrit Chand and Devanesh Sharma.

The State lawyer told the court that they are awaiting further documents from the police and sought more time to review them.

The case has been adjourned to the 21st of next month.