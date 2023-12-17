Dog show makes a comeback

A dog show graced Suva today after many years, drawing an impressive turnout of enthusiastic dog owners and their furry friends.

Various breeds were notably showcased, including German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Cane Corsos, Huskies, and Mastiffs.

Dog owner Imtiaz Sahukhan extended an invitation to everyone to join dog shows and show their support.

“I think I went to shows here years ago, but it’s good to see the revival, and we definitely, I think everyone needs to support it and bring all their little dogs, or any dogs, just to be part of the family of dog owners, actually.”

12-year-old Jayden Singh also competed in the show, bringing his two dogs along for the competition.

This dog show marks the first in many years, and organizers plan to make it an annual event.