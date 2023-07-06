Dixon to exit FRCS

Mark Dixon

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Mark Dixon has resigned.

In a statement, the FRCS Board says it has accepted the resignation of Mark Dixon, which will take effect on July 31st.

Dixon will return to Australia earlier than expected to be with his family.

Article continues after advertisement

While accepting the resignation, Chair Malakai Naiyaga says the Board fully understands the predicament that Dixon has been in and respects the decision that he has taken.

Dixon joined at one of the most challenging times for FRCS and transitioned the organization well and delivered many significant improvements during his tenure.

Naiyaga says Dixon has been instrumental in ensuring that the Ministry of Finance is well supported on the completion of the recently announced budget.

The Chair further states the Board will now work with the CEO, and his executive team, to ensure that a seamless transition in leadership takes place.

With this in mind, they will immediately commence the search for a replacement CEO and are optimistic that the role will be filled in the near future.

The Chair adds that an announcement will be made prior to 31 July on the details of the FRCS leadership transition arrangements that will be in place during the period prior to the appointment of Dixon’s replacement.

Meanwhile, Mark Dixon says it has been a privilege to serve Fiji and the FRCS team over the last 18 months.

Dixon adds some will no doubt be disappointed with his departure, but he is hopeful most will acknowledge the huge positive contribution he has made to the FRCS.