Digital system to empower sugar cane farmers

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar/Facebook]

The sugar industry has taken a significant step towards digitalization with the launch of a state-of-the-art Growers Management System.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Sugar Industry, aims to empower stakeholders and improve support for cane farmers and their families.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the GMS represents the first standalone database dedicated to sugarcane farmers.

During the launch he acknowledged the UN’s commitment to the sugar industry.

He emphasized the critical role of the GMS in digitally capturing and utilizing crucial farmer information.

The Minister says this data will be instrumental in enhancing raw data management and enabling stakeholders to better serve the needs of the cane farming community.

Singh also announced a strategic partnership between the SCGC and Anchor Care Migration and Consultancy Limited.

He says this collaboration aims to address labor shortages within the industry by engaging foreign workers from Bangladesh, particularly during peak harvesting seasons.

Singh adds this will alleviate labor constraints and foster cultural exchange and knowledge sharing between communities.