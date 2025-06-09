Dedicated civil servant laid to rest

Parmesh Chand

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka delivered a eulogy at the funeral of Parmesh Chand, who held senior positions in the Civil Service over the past two decades.

Rabuka says they have lost a senior, dedicated, and loyal civil servant.

While referring to late Chand as PS Chand, Rabuka says he re-entered the civil service after the General Election in 2022.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says late Chand was awaiting his deployment to Japan as ambassador-designate.

He also adds that in the last three years, late Chand was instrumental in leading several civil service reforms and initiatives.

This includes the establishment of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the reestablishment of the Higher Salaries Commission.

He says Chand was also committed to justice and humanity.

Chand passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva last Friday.

He served in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Civil Service and was widely respected for his commitment to good governance and public sector reform.

His final rites were held in Nukuloa, Ba, today.

