Data-driven marketing to propel tourism growth

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Enhanced clarity and a stronger focus on key priorities are expected to significantly boost Fiji’s tourism sector.

Speaking at the opening of the Fiji Tourism Exchange 2026, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Paresh Pant highlighted that the industry is building on its marketing efforts, strengthening its data-driven approach, and enhancing trade distribution and cooperative partnerships to drive the next phase of growth.

Pant adds that past experiences have helped sharpen the industry’s focus, delivering real and measurable impact, with this momentum expected to continue in future.

He says that the expansion of Tourism Fiji’s digital ecosystem has played a key role, reaching nearly 18 million travellers and generating more than 74,000 direct leads for industry operators last year.

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Pant says this demonstrates how combining brand purpose, authentic storytelling, and data-driven marketing could deliver tangible results for businesses and communities involved in tourism.

He adds that over the years, the industry has strengthened its digital execution and emotional engagement, contributing to improved outcomes and remaining a core focus moving forward.

“The next era of tourism, then, demands clarity of intent. We will build on our marketing efforts that continue to be credible, consistent, and grounded in the reality of our people, our communities, and our places. Our decisions will be made from data. The data will inform our decisions moving forward. We are also strengthening our trade distribution and cooperative marketing partnerships.”

Industry leaders say regional inclusivity and collective efforts will remain central to strengthening the sector’s performance in the years ahead.