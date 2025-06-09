Cycling supports greener Fiji future

[Source: Qaqi Mai: Bike Share/Facebook]

Communities across Fiji are increasingly embracing bicycles, not just for convenience, but as a deliberate step toward reducing carbon emissions and improving overall well-being.

Fiji’s first bike-sharing initiative, Qaqi Mai Bike Share, has been successfully operating for three weeks in Nasese, Suva.

It offers both locals and visitors a greener, healthier way to get around.

This new project marks a new chapter in Fiji’s journey toward sustainable urban transport, blending innovation with strong community spirit.

“We’re now welcoming many customers, especially families who are bringing their children to enjoy bicycle rides and they’ve truly appreciated the experience.”

Junior says they launched the business with uncertainty, as cycling is not a common mode of transport in Fiji.

The team also faced financial challenges in getting the venture off the ground, particularly with securing funds for bicycle supply and covering overseas transport costs.

Cyclists say the initiative has created a healthy and enjoyable way to spend time together, while also supporting a cleaner environment.

They describe it as an easy and accessible mode of travel for children, noting that it does not contribute to pollution.

Many also highlight its benefits for both physical and mental well-being, making cycling a meaningful part of a healthy lifestyle.

The organization is actively planning to expand its reach across Fiji, with a key focus on establishing a hub in Nadi to better serve the tourism sector.

